James L. “Jim” Gourley, 82, of Surry, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021. He passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
