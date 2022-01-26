James J. McGilvery

James J. “Jim” McGilvery, 73, of Keene, passed away on Jan. 23, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born on May 1, 1948, in Bryn Mawr, Pa., son of the late Clara (Clark) and Joseph McGilvery of Gladwyne, Pa. He attended high school at St. Katherine of Siena, Wayne, Pa., until transferring to Cardinal O’Hara High School, Springfield, Pa., where he was part of the first graduating class in 1966.
Jim was awarded a basketball scholarship to study at Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science. There, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and achieved the title of team MVP during the school’s magical 1970 run to its only NCAA Championship. He proudly wore his championship ring every year during March Madness and kept in touch with his teammates and coach. He went on to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing professional basketball in the Eastern League, a precursor to the CBA.
Jim met the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” Hunter, during their sophomore year of high school when they attended the “Mistletoe Ball.” They continued to celebrate the anniversary of their first date each year. They were married on July 25, 1970, at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Bryn Mawr, Pa.
Jim enjoyed a long retail career, first with Sears and Roebuck starting in Norristown, Pa. Transfers to several locations moved him and his family northward with stops in Syracuse, N.Y., Wolcott, Conn., and eventually settling in Keene in 1981, where he was named the manager of the Keene store. Deciding that Keene was now home and no longer wanting to relocate, Jim, being an entrepreneur, purchased The Quick Printer in Peterborough. His whole family played a role in the operations. Later, he held management positions with Texaco in Keene; Ames in Brattleboro; and Walmart in Rindge and also Lunenburg, Mass. He finished his long and celebrated retail career at Tractor Supply in Hinsdale.
Jim lived a life of service and faith. He served with the Knights of Columbus, Council #5414, as Grand Knight twice and also as a trustee. He was a devout communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene, where he was the religious education coordinator for well over a decade and a lector. He was a member of the Keene Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in organizing Keene’s annual summer Street Fair.
Following his retirement, Jim continued to serve his community by joining the Keene Police Force Crossing Guard Division, serving and protecting the children of SAU 29. He would always greet students and passers-by with a warm and friendly smile. He was heavily involved with his children’s sports and he never missed a game. He was the Keene High School Basketball Booster Club President. Jim was a coach for several basketball, baseball and football teams both in the schools and through the Keene Parks and Recreation Dept. Jim enjoyed playing golf and could often be found on the Wildwood and Ocean City, N.J., beaches. More than anything, Jim cherished time spent with his family and always loved having a full house.
Jim will be dearly missed by his devoted wife of 51 years, Pat McGilvery, of Keene; his children: Jennifer (Andy) Paronto of Laconia, Jim (Jillian) McGilvery of Ardmore, Pa., and Bob McGilvery of Keene; his grandchildren: Emily (Sebastian), Lyndsey, Logan, Mia, Kieran, Molly, Quinn, Harper and Trevor; and his great-granddaughter, Celia Rose; Jim was the oldest of seven siblings: Meg (Joe) Donahue, Mike (Dottie) McGilvery, Kate (Charles) Jaanus, Maureen (Michael) McClatchy, Joe (Dana) McGilvery and Steve McGilvery; his goddaughter, Susan Carney; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 35 Arch St., Keene. All of those attending services are required to wear masks. Burial will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in James J. McGilvery’s name to Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431 (www.MercyAcademyKeene.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the McGilvery family or to share a memory of Jim, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
