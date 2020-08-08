James Howard Ellis
James Howard Ellis, 63, died Aug. 3, 2020, following a period of failing health.
He was born on July 6, 1957, in Keene.
James loved the outdoors, fishing, and enjoyed family and friends.
He is survived by his brothers: Gilbert Alexander and his wife, Sally; Robert Alexander and his wife, Jun Fi; and Benjamin Alexander and his wife, Barbara; and his sisters: Jeanette Gokey and her husband, Mike; and Mary Fish and her husband, Neil.
He was predeceased by his parents, Emma Alexander and Howard Ellis; and his siblings: Roger Alexander and Nancy Chastain.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Masks will be required. A private burial will be held for family at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of James, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
