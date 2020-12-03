James Hatt

James D. “Jim” Hatt, 59, a lifelong resident of Westmoreland, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
James was born the son of the late Ruth (Dalzell) and Paul R. Hatt on Nov. 25, 1961, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1980.
He was an electrician and business owner by trade. Jim operated Hatt Electric in Westmoreland for 10 years before his retirement in 2015. Prior, he had worked with his father at Paul R. Hatt, Inc. for 25 years.
Jim loved snowmobiling and had done so since the age of 5. He had been a lifetime member of the Westmoreland Snowbelters. Time was spent fishing the local ponds, lakes and streams. He was a Boy Scout as a young man.
Mr. Hatt is survived by his siblings: Sally J. Albrecht and her husband, Dwight, of Keene; Gary P. Hatt of Anaheim, Calif.; Linda L. Sohn and her husband, Dick, of Midlothian, Texas; and Peter C. Hatt and his wife, Debbie, of Westmoreland; his nephews: Andy, Brandon and Nick, of Texas; and a great-niece, Josie Demel, of Pembroke. He is also survived by many cousins, extended family and friends. Jim is predeceased by his nephew, Ben Leech, who passed on June 10, 2004; and his niece, Sasha Demel, who passed on Dec. 15, 2019.
In keeping with Jim’s request, there were no calling hours. Burial was held privately on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the family lot at South Village Cemetery, Westmoreland. Donations can be made in memory of James D. Hatt to: Westmoreland United Church, P.O. Box 214, Westmoreland NH 03467. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
