James H. Guenther
James Harwood Guenther, 65, of Fitzwilliam lost his long battle with cancer on Oct. 20, 2019.
He was born in Plymouth, Ind., on July 5, 1954, to Charles Cornelius and Ruth Harwood Guenther. The family moved shortly thereafter to Billerica, Mass., where Jim was raised. After graduating high school and moving to New Hampshire, Jim earned a degree in diesel engine mechanics and made trucking his career, first for companies, and then becoming owner-operator. He later earned a certificate for CNC operator and programmer at NHBB. Jim could fix anything for anyone. He probably owned every tool, and would lend to, or help, his friends. He was self-sufficient and stubborn as the stones. He loved to build as a hobby.
Jimmy G. is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Fitzwilliam; twin brothers Carl Guenther and Charles “Chuck” Guenther of Lowell, Mass., and Billerica, Mass., respectively; his grandson, Caleb White, of Florida; brothers-in-law, Glenn Charles and Alan of Minnesota; sisters-in-law Barb Evans and Diane O’Conner of Milford and Fitzwilliam, respectively; Uncle Carlton; and many cousins and friends. Jim is met in heaven by his parents, his stepchildren Bonnie and Harley White, niece Kerry O’Conner and Aunt Lou.
We will hold a celebration of life and friendships at a later date that will be announced.
