James H. “Jim” Ashworth Sr., 99, a longtime resident of Westmoreland, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
His parents, Ellis and Olive (Martin) Ashworth, welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 6, 1923, in Pawtucket, R.I. Jim grew up in Seekonk, Mass., and was a graduate of Bristol County Agricultural School.
Jim and his late wife, Dorothea, settled in Taunton, Mass., where they started a poultry farm before moving to Westmoreland in 1964, where they continued farming as Mountain Meadow Farm, which he operated well into his 80s.
When not tending to his farm, Jim enjoyed woodworking, vegetable gardening and riding on his tractor. He was also an active member of his community, serving as a selectman for the Town of Westmoreland and as a member of the Westmoreland Planning Board. He was a 71-year Master Mason at the Eastern Star Lodge in Rehoboth, Mass.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: Susan Ashworth of Westmoreland; James H. Ashworth Jr. and his wife, Julie, of Benton, Maine; and Lynn Dickerson and her husband, Michael, of Matthews, N.C.; seven grandchildren: Nathan Ashworth, Seth Ashworth, Marly Thompson, James H. Ashworth III, Josef Ashworth, Margaret Shue and Sarah Dickerson; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Jenkins, of Manchester; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
His wife of 64 years, Dorothea M. (Crabb) Ashworth, a son, Steven G. Ashworth, and a sister, Gertrude Wood, predeceased him.
Services for Mr. Ashworth will be held privately by the family. For those who wish, donations may be made in his memory to the Aylene Wozmak HEAL fund to support Hospice at HCS caregivers at HCS, 312 Marlboro St., P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with his care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.