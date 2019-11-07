James Guenther
A Celebration of Life will be held for James (Jim) Guenther, 65, of Fitzwilliam, who died on Oct. 20, 2019. The Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Hall, Route 202, Jaffrey, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m.
James Guenther
