James F. Rowland
James F. Rowland, 85, of New London, Ohio, and formerly of Walpole, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Stein Hospice Care Facility in Sandusky, Ohio.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1934, in New London, Ohio, to the late Harry B. and Ruth (Ellery) Rowland Sr.
James grew up on the family’s dairy farm in Rochester, Ohio. He fell in love with planes and flying when he was just a small child. His father, Harry, arranged for them to take a ride in a plane in a local town and the hook was set. I doubt Grandpa knew that trip would turn a future farmer into an airline pilot. He was a graduate of Brighton High School and attended The Ohio State University. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the USAF followed by a distinguished 30-year flying career as a commercial airline pilot. Dad flew internationally for the majority of his career, and had flown to every continent except Antarctica.
During the Vietnam War, he volunteered to fly R&R missions for the troops. He was always a patriotic man and although he had traveled to many countries there was none that he loved more than the USA. He retired as a Boeing 747-400 Captain from both Pan American Airlines and United Airlines.
He had also recently been recognized as a 60-year member of the Masons.
James and his first wife, Dorothy Ann (Gish), were residents of Walpole for over 30 years, where they raised their family. He enjoyed dragging his family into any and every history museum or aviation museum they passed. Their family trips usually consisted of visiting family in Ohio, although on occasion he would allow himself to be a passenger on an airplane if they had to fly over an ocean.
They had many miniature poodles throughout their lives, all of the male dogs named Buddy. He even swore that being a poodle owner got him out of a speeding ticket once. After James retired, they moved to Martinsville, Ind., to be closer to their twin grandsons. After a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s, Dorothy passed away in June of 2015 after 52 years of marriage.
Dad later reconnected with a former classmate and friend, Joanne Bauer, of New London, Ohio. They were married in June of 2017. In addition to his wife, Joanne, he is survived by his children: Renee Rowland of Carmel, Ind.; Steven Rowland of Medina, Ohio; and Daniel Rowland of Swanzey; his grandchildren: Cameron James Szala; 1st Lt. Victoria (Szala) Westbrook; Sydney Szala; Joshua Rowland; Maverick Rowland; and a grandchild due in October 2020. James was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Ann; a grandson, Tyler Rowland; and his brothers, Harry B. Rowland Jr. and King B. Rowland.
We are grateful for the care he was given by the staff at Fisher Titus Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, the Laurels in New London and finally at Stein Hospice Care Center.
One of Dad’s favorite poems is below:
High Flight, by John Gillespie Magee Jr.
Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth
And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth
Of sun-split clouds ... and done a hundred things
You have not dreamed of ... wheeled and soared and swung
High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there,
I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung
My eager craft through footless halls of air.
Up, up the long, delirious, burning blue
I’ve topped the windswept heights with easy grace
Where never lark, or even eagle flew.
And, while with silent, lifting mind I’ve trod
The high untrespassed sanctity of space
Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.
We will miss you dearly, and promise to remember all the good times we shared, especially when we see an airplane in the heavens.
Dad’s wishes were to be cremated with no services. Rest easy, Airman. God bless your soul.
Eastman Funeral Home, New London, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Donations can be made in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/). Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
