James Edward “Jim” Goodhue, 72, born May 21, 1949, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Keene.
Jim grew up in Lebanon and went to Sacred Heart School. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1967 and Providence College in 1971 with a bachelor of arts in humanities. After college, he worked as a teacher in South Carolina for several years. He moved back to the Upper Valley in the mid-1980s and continued teaching in both New Hampshire and Vermont.
He had a wide variety of interests and was conversant in topics ranging from religion and philosophy to the arts and humanities. Some of Jim’s favorite pastimes were writing and drawing.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Raleigh and Margaret (Laffond) Goodhue.
He leaves behind his daughter, Margaret Goodhue Davis, of Laurens, S.C., and her family; cousin, Paul Laffond, near Keene; along with many Goodhue cousins living in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Vermont; plus his uncle, Stanley Goodhue, who resides in central Florida.
He also leaves behind good friends Stephen and Diane Langley of Claremont, and their family, who have helped him over the years in friendship and making healthcare decisions.
Jim had a unique personality, looked at life with eyes wide open, and challenged everyone’s thinking. He will be missed but not forgotten.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Valley Cemetery in Lebanon.
To leave a message of remembrance or condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
