James E. Ross

James E. “Jim” Ross, 86, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2022.
Jim was born to James M. and Marion (Smith) Ross on June 19, 1936, in Keene. He graduated from Keene High School in 1955, excelling in advanced woodworking. Jim worked at Marlboro Manufacturing continuing his passion for woodworking for 22 years, and then at Markem Corp. as a technical writer for 23 years, until he retired.
Jim’s pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met. Jim began his lifelong natural calling for assisting others beginning with his role as a crossing guard in middle school. Jim was determined as a paperboy to save for and purchase his first bicycle, and proudly recited the serial number without hesitation his entire life. Jim’s abilities allowed him to build his home from the ground up by selling his cherished and beautiful wooden boat to fund the endeavor.
He was ever present for his children, hit thousands of fly balls, threw endless touchdown passes, never missed an event and assisted with completion of their home projects. He had a love for models and enjoyed building custom replicas for friends and family. He created an impressive village for his N Scale model train set (the smallest train size offered) demonstrating his meticulous attention to detail.
As a history buff he made sure to arm his children with endless material from visits to historical sites such as Monticello, Gettysburg and across the country on a summer adventure to California. He was the author, illustrator and copywriter of “Our Turn Next” documenting his father’s World War II experience as a prisoner of war.
He shared his many talents volunteering: Habitat for Humanity, contributed to the construction of five homes in the Monadnock Region; The Wright Museum, taught about the World War II war effort on the home front to elementary students; Webelos Troop Leader, designed and built the Pinewood Derby track, arranged for his Webelos to fly in his friend’s Cessna; shared his spirit of Christmas while bringing joy to many families as Santa Claus; co-founder (with Omer Dumont) of the Marl-Harris Ambulance, 15 years as a first responder, first-aid instructor; mission trips to New Orleans to aid in the Hurricane Katrina recovery effort; and member of Federated Church, committees participant, greeter, bell ringer, contributor to the annual Holly Berry Fair making wreaths and many one-of-a-kind Christmas decorations such as sleds, reindeer, snowmen, Santa, Nativity scenes and snowman kits.
Jim was a kind, devoted and loving partner to his wife, Shirley (Venable), with whom he shared 63 years of marriage in the home he built in Marlborough, after meeting on a blind date. They raised three children, all of whom considered him an exceptional dad. Being a dependable and supportive father was of the utmost importance to Jim and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sons, Michael, of Marlborough, and Jay (Linda), of Fairbanks, Alaska; his daughter, Diane (Sandra Smidutz), of Westminster, Vt.; his grandchildren, James, Marie, Cameron, Mackinnon and Eryn; his great-grandchildren, Carter, Ridley, Layton and Camden; his brother, Douglas; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Lawrence Barrett Jr.
Donations honoring Jim can be made to Marlborough Federated Church or the Marl-Harris Ambulance.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home and an intimate private committal was held at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey.
Memories of Jim are welcome and can be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com
Special thanks to Alpine Healthcare Center’s Memory Care Team: Patty Governor, Raelene, Gloria, Mariah, Fred, Montana, Jennifer, Kim, Patty, Terri, Mary, Deb, Briege, Erin and Ray; Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services; and Rev. Dr. Dana Mann.
Jim’s friends and family will continue to celebrate his spirit, quick wit and unconditional love and kindness.