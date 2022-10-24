James D. Pratt, 69, of Pembroke, passed away at his residence on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1953, in Trenton, N.J., son of the late James D. Pratt Jr. and Marion R. (Kauffman) Pratt.
James grew up in Stratford and Westport, Conn., and was a graduate of Staples High School in Westport. He later went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy from 1978 until his honorable discharge in 1984, earning many awards and accolades through the years, including a Good Conduct Medal, a Navy Expeditionary Medal and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He later attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a senior technician support specialist for Startel. He enjoyed playing guitar, and being outdoors either doing yard work or bird watching.
He is survived by his sister, Judith M. Sullivan, and her husband, Francis L. Sullivan Jr., of Keene; his nieces: Kathleen L. Sullivan; and Margaret Lashof-Sullivan and her husband, Matthew Lashof-Sullivan; as well as a great-niece, Cora, and great-nephew, James.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
The Roan Family Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.roanfamilyfuneral.com.