James D. Lamoureux, 63, of Springfield, Vt., died unexpectedly on July 21, 2022.
He was born April 9, 1959, in Keene to Leonard Lamoureux and Wyona (Gorges) Lamoureux Swain. A military veteran, Jim retired as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army in support of the National Guard in 2002 after 20 years of service. He enlisted with the U.S. Army in 1982. His military career took him to Fort Lewis, Wash., for three years, and then to Nurnberg, Germany, in 1984 for three years. After returning home to Vermont, Jim served full-time with the Vermont National Guard in Springfield, Vt. He served in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm for 18 months.
Jim was a longtime employee of Paul and Son Subaru in Claremont. In 1977 Jim graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon.
Jim loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Jim’s father will especially miss him as his caretaker and lifesaver. Jim was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his ATV and going to concerts. He loved cooking and made a mean chili. As a volunteer and proud veteran, Jim was a member of the Springfield (Vt.) VFW serving as a bookkeeper for several years. In his retirement, he volunteered at Listen in Lebanon, Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt., and Okemo Mountain, Ludlow, Vt., for many years.
He is survived by his mother, Wyona Swain, of Charlestown; his father, Leonard Lamoureux, and his stepmother, Nancy, of Swanzey; his three children, all of whom consider him one of their best friends: his sons, Nicholas Lamoureux of Springfield, Vt., and Nathan Lamoureux of Aurora, Colo.; his daughter, Ashlyn Lambert, and her husband, Lucas, of Mount Holly, Vt.; and his three grandchildren, Jacob, Kaden and Alexandra Lambert. He is also survived by a sister, Leanne Daniels, of Walpole; three brothers: Leonard Lamoureux Jr. (Kip) and Jerrold Swain, both of Walpole; and John Lamoureux of Drewsville; a stepbrother, Michael Swain, of Walpole; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his stepfather, Richard Swain Sr., a stepbrother, Richard Swain Jr., and a stepsister, Bette Santaw, all from Walpole.
There will be graveside services at the Randolph (Vt.) Veteran’s Cemetery on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 9 a.m. There will be a celebration of life at the VFW in Springfield, Vt., at 2 p.m. At his children’s request, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Springfield, Vt., VFW.