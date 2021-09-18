On Monday, Sept. 1, 2021, James Andrew Kay, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 87.
Jim was born on March 2, 1934, in Detroit to Andrew and Jean Kay. He graduated from Cass Technical High School in Detroit. He received his Pilots Wings in the U.S. Air Force at Gary Air Force Base in Texas in 1955. Jim spent the next 35 years flying helicopters in the Air Force and at Sikorsky Aircraft as a test pilot. On Sept. 24, 1955, he married Ruth Shirley Lloyd. They raised three sons: Tim, Peter and Stuart.
Jim had a passion for travel, woodworking, fishing and gardening.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Andrew; his mother, Jean; his sister, Nancy; and his wife, Ruth. He is survived by his three children: Tim, Peter and Stuart; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene.
