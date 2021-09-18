James Allen Borden, 88, of Westmoreland, passed away peacefully Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by the wonderful, loving nurses of Maplewood Nursing Home.
James was born on Aug. 29, 1933, to parents Grace (Ferguson) Borden and William Borden Sr. in Menasha, Wisc.
After moving to Wyman Road in Keene at a young age, Jim developed a love for all kinds of horses. He rode and drove them any time he could. After graduating from Keene High School he did a short stint at UNH agriculture school. Finding that school was not for him, he started Jim Borden Stables. He trained Morgan Horses and had many clients up and down the East Coast.
In 1972 he married the love of his life, Linda Gerlach. They built a horse training business, J-Lin Acres, in Chatham Center, N.Y. Linda was Jim’s everything and more. He would say “I ruffle everyone’s feathers and Linda smooths them out.” They lived a life full of horses and dogs until Linda’s passing in 1999. Jim continued on for several years in the horse business until parting with his last two horses, John Boy and Jim Bob. At this point he moved back to his family farm on Wyman Road in Keene to be closer to his family. He later moved to Maplewood and lived there until his passing.
James was predeceased by his parents, Grace and William Borden Sr.; his wife, Linda (Gerlach) Borden; and his brother, Bruce Borden.
He is survived by his brother, William Borden Jr. of Keene; a niece, Cynthia Hatt, and her husband, Tim, of Westmoreland; four nephews: Douglas Borden of Utah; Daniel Borden of Keene; David Borden and his wife, Lee, of Keene; and Thomas Borden of Keene; two brothers-in-law: William Gerlach; and Richard Gerlach and his wife, Heidi, and their children, Martha and Austin, of Hudson, N.Y.; his great-nieces: Tasha Hatt, Alicia Borden, Kayla Borden, Ali Tomachick and her husband, Jon, Sadie Borden, and Teal Borden; and his great-nephews: Justin N. Borden, Jay Borden, Chase Borden, and Jake and Justin D. Borden.
Friends and family are welcome to a Celebration of Jim Borden’s life Oct. 10, 2021, at noon at 122 Hatt Road, Westmoreland.
