James A. Yardley
James A. Yardley, a former resident of Marlborough, passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, at Applewood Center in Winchester.
Jim was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Keene, the son of William A. and Doris (Root) Yardley.
Mr. Yardley served in the Air Force and was honorably discharged. His favorite things were the Boston Celtics, long country rides and Timoleon’s.
He was predeceased by his mother, father, and two brothers: William Yardley and Freeland Yardley.
Survivors include his sister, Barbara Yardley Watterson, many nieces and nephews, and his two best friends, Brian Wheeler and Hope Butler.
In keeping with Jim’s wishes, services will be private.
