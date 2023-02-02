There will be a Memorial Service for James A. “Jim” Rousmaniere Jr. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene.
Please also join us for a reception following the service at The Mason Library, Keene State College, Main Street in Keene at roughly 2 p.m., where we’ll honor Jim and share memories.
The service will be streamed at the reception venue, in the event you have any trouble getting to the church. You can also stream at https://www.stjameskeene.com/livestream.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main St., Keene NH 03431; or the News for the Future project at The Keene Sentinel, 60 West St., Keene NH 03431.
To view the obituary or to offer online condolences, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
