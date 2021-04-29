Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle, of Rockingham, Vt., died suddenly April 25, 2021, from injuries sustained in a tragic automobile accident in Putney, Vt.
Jada was born Sept. 23, 2004, to her loving mother, Christine Spaulding, of Rockingham, Vt., and her father, Robert Doyle, of Walpole.
Jada loved people, children and her friends. She was known for her infectious smile, the ability to light up a room. A standout both academically and athletically, Jada was beloved by her teachers, coaches and all who knew her.
She was a student of Mt. Holly School, Putney Grammar School, Bellows Falls Middle School and Bellows Falls Union High School. She was most thankful for all of the wonderful and dedicated teachers and guidance counselors she had in her life who inspired her as she continued to accomplish outstanding academic and athletic achievements.
Jada’s love of children and helping others in need guided her towards the pursuit of pediatrics, a career path she had chosen at a very early age. She always wanted her mother and grandmother to adopt foster children in need since she was a young child, a big heart who always wanted to give more.
Active in sports all of her life, she participated in field hockey, basketball and softball. She played her first softball game of the season the day before her accident, starting at second base and hitting cleanup, celebrating afterwards with ice cream with cousins and friends.
Some of her happiest days came on her annual trip with her mother and family to Boothbay Harbor, Maine. The Spaulding “LOBSTA CLAN BAKE” was the highlight of the year celebrating her Spaulding family to which she was so close.
She, like her mother and grandmother, was passionate about her outdoor activities including salt water fishing in Maine and Nantucket Island, and scuba diving on numerous exploration sites. She loved to hike Fall Mountain regularly to take sunset photos with her friends. Her adventurous spirit was ever evident on one Colorado hiking trip when she and her grandmother got reprimanded by park services for making their own hiking trail by GPS.
Jada’s love also extended to her pets — her horses were much loved by her and her friends. She enjoyed trail riding with her friends and Mimi.
Jada loved the arts. As a child she was an actress in many plays at the New England Youth Theater and planned to go see “Hamilton” as soon as COVID allowed. She attended many live music concerts and plays in Boston and New York City. She could be heard singing great car karaoke with her dear friends Phaedra, Ella, Gwen, Ashlin, Emma and many others to her favorites Lewis Capaldi, Keith Urban and Lady Gaga.
Jada was a kind and loving soul who was a positive influence on those around her. She loved deeply, and was given that same love by her family and friends. She leaves a deep hole in the hearts of her loved ones and the community as a whole. A young woman with limitless potential gone too soon.
Thanks to the entire Brattleboro Memorial Hospital medical staff, the first-responders, paramedics and trauma team. A special thanks to Doctor Jeffrey Hope and Trooper Kayla Healy for their genuine compassion and professionalism.
Jada was predeceased by her loving mother, Christine Spaulding, on March 8, 2018; her grandfather, Norwood Spaulding; her great-grandfather, Edward Rougeau; and her cousin, Chad Amidon. She is survived by her grandmother and guardian, Annette Spaulding; her Aunt and Uncle Julie and Michael Spaulding; her cousin and friend, Emma Spaulding; her great-grandmother, Joan Rougeau; her Aunt and Uncle Janet and Dave Queen; her cousin, Melissa Queen; her Aunt and Uncle June and Chuck Aleck; her cousins, Michelle and Lisa; her father, Robert Doyle, and his daughter, Katey, and son, Brendan; along with many other caring aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a celebration of Jada’s life on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Alyson’s Orchard, 57 Alyson Lane, Walpole. For more information or directions, please visit alysonsorchard.com.
Donations in Jada’s name can be made to The Jada Spaulding Scholarship Fund c/o Mascoma Bank, P.O. Box 2, Walpole NH 03608, to be given annually to a Bellows Falls Union High School student.
