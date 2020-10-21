Jacquelyn E. (Cheney) Zack, 87, of Bedford, and formerly of Keene, passed away on Monday evening, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Arbors of Bedford following a period of declining health. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
