Jacquelyn E. Zack

Jacquelyn E. (Cheney) “Jackie” Zack, 87, of Bedford, and a former resident of Keene, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 19, 2020, at The Arbors of Bedford following a period of declining health.
Her parents, Joseph and Mary (Butler) Cheney, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 25, 1933, in Marlborough. Jacquelyn grew up in Marlborough and was a 1951 graduate of Marlborough High School.
After graduation, Jackie was employed by the National Grange Insurance Co. in Keene before marrying her husband of 60 years, Joseph Zack, of Winchester. Jackie chose to raise their four children at home during their school-age years.
After moving to Deering in 1978, Jackie worked as a customer service representative for Merrimack County Telephone in Hillsboro until her retirement in 1995. Years later, Jackie and Joe moved back to Keene, spending the winter months in West Palm Beach, Fla., enjoying family members and warm-weather activities.
Jackie’s interests included world geography, exercise, nutrition and sewing. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She was their biggest cheerleader and confidant, showering them with her love and attention, letting each of them know how special they were. Jackie was incredibly kind, patient and compassionate. She consciously chose to see the good in people. Her optimism, grace and warm-heartedness will be missed by all those who knew her best.
Jackie was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary’s Church in Keene and St. Mary’s Church in Hillsboro.
She will be fondly remembered by many, especially her four children: Joe Zack and his wife, Patty, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Sharen Emond and her companion, Howard, of Deep River, Conn.; Steve Zack and his wife, Debra, of Brookline; and Teresa Smith and her husband, Larry, of Hancock; six grandchildren: Jennifer Zack; Brian Zack; Cortney Zack; Monica Zack; Jeffrey Smith and his wife, Julie; Kevin Smith and his fiancé, Samantha; her great-granddaughter, Ellie Smith; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Zack Jr.; her brother, Joseph Cheney, of Keene; and her sister, Mary Nelson, of Keene.
Burial services will be announced at a later date.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Zack’s memory to Patient Care Needs of Hospice, c/o HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with arrangements.
