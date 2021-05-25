A graveside service and committal for Jacquelyn E. (Cheney) Zack and Joseph S. Zack Jr. of Keene, who passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, and Jan. 22, 2016, respectively, will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road, Winchester. U.S. Air Force honors will be bestowed to Joseph Zack, who proudly served his country during the Korean War. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the committal.