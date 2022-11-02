Jacqueline Wheaton Williams

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Jacqueline Wheaton “Jackie” (Glasson) Williams, 91, of Marlborough, died peacefully at the Jack Byrne Palliative and Hospice Care Center in Lebanon with loving family at her side.
Born Jacqueline Wheaton Glasson to parents Alice (Hayward) and Phillip Glasson, “Jackie” was raised in Berlin (N.H.). In her early years she learned how to cook, ski and snowshoe. She swam with her parents and her sister, Dorothy, at Moose Brook, and she excelled in school. In the summers Jackie and her sister would ride the train together to visit their grandparents in Proctor, Vt. Jackie studied music and other forms of artistic expression. She played French horn in the school band and taught herself to sew. By the time she entered the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence in 1949 she was designing and sewing most of her own clothing.
In November of 1951 she married Allan Hayes Williams, of Marlborough, whom she had met several years earlier at a church camp on Lake Winnipesaukee. After various moves due to Allan’s military service, they made their home in Marlborough where they lived together for the next 68 years and raised their family.
Preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sister, Dorothy Spencer O’Connor, and her devoted husband Allan, Jackie leaves behind her three children, Kimberly, Jennifer and Christopher, along with their spouses and loved ones, as well as five grandchildren, Chris, Owen, Leslie, Lucas and Kylie, and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Quinn and Majeed.
Once Jackie’s children were all in school, she returned to pursuing her own education, earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Keene State College. Jackie then taught home economics for the Winchendon, Mass., public school system for 14 years. In retirement, Jackie obtained a job with an optometrist in Jaffrey and worked another three years learning how to grind lenses and fit contact lenses. She excelled at customer service and meeting peoples’ needs.
Jackie made her artistic mark on the Marlborough community by participating in “behind the scenes” activities of many Heart Fund shows and other theatrical performances and community events. Whenever there was scenery to paint or backdrops to create, Jackie was right there lending a hand. She was also an active member of the Federated Church of Marlborough, joining the Ladies United Evening Group, and participating in many aspects of church life such as hosting coffee hour, working at the annual holiday bazaar, and helping with the ministerial search committee when necessary. Another community group Jackie belonged to was the Historical Society of Marlborough. She enjoyed archiving photographs and helping to organize the festivities for Marlborough’s Bicentennial Celebration.
In her spare time Jackie relished square dancing with Allan, hiking with friends, attending forums and lectures on current social causes, sewing clothing and dolls for her grandchildren, attending all of Allan’s Keene Legion Band performances and parades, traveling for Allan’s Barnstormer’s men’s choral group performances, and reading a good book. She also loved cats! Jackie’s and Allan’s home was never without at least one or two cats.
Through Jackie’s strengths and passions, some of the lessons we children learned include reading for pleasure, accepting and respecting people of other cultures, appreciating outdoor activities, and believing in ourselves and our ability to reach our goals. Though she was a quiet woman, there was never any doubt of her unwavering love and devotion for each of us.
Jackie’s last two years were spent in the Memory Care Unit at Langdon Place of Keene, where she lived peacefully with her cat, Lola, and, during the pandemic, learned how to participate in a weekly Zoom call with her children. Her smiling face during these calls is one of the happy ways we will remember her.
Funeral services will be planned for the spring of 2023 through the Federated Church of Marlborough.