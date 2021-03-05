Jacqueline T. “Jackie” Getty, 92, of Keene and formerly of Harrisville, passed away on March 1, 2021, following a period of declining health.
She was born on July 24, 1928, in Keene, the daughter of the late Orillea (Dancause) and Wilfred Record. She grew up in Harrisville and graduated from high school in Peterborough.
On Feb. 3, 1948, Jacqueline married her lifelong companion, Gordon A. Getty Sr., at St. Denis in Harrisville. They celebrated more than 73 years together raising their family at the family homestead in Harrisville.
As a staple in the community of Harrisville, Jacqueline worked at the town’s woolen mill. Later, she become employed by Timken, from which she retired after nearly 30 years.
Jacqueline was a regular communicant of St. Denis in Harrisville until the Parish’s closing. She was a regular at local bingo and enjoyed knitting and playing rummy with friends.
Jacqueline will be dearly missed by her sons: Gerald Getty of Harrisville; and Gordon Getty Jr. and his wife, Julie, of Jaffrey; her grandchildren: Erin Patterson and her husband, Matt, of New Ipswich; and Adam Getty of Jaffrey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her 10 siblings.
Private services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at St. Denis Cemetery in Harrisville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jacqueline T. Getty’s name may be made to the Marl-Harris Ambulance, P.O. Box 399, Marlborough NH 03455.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Jacqueline, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
