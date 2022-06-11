Jacqueline Marie Brock

Jacqueline Marie (Malcolm) Brock was born July 27, 1938. Jackie was born in Keene to Peter Shaw Malcolm and Grace Mae née Mark. Jackie was the last surviving child of Peter and Grace, having been preceded in death by her siblings Peter Jr., Sharon, Corrine and Avis. Jackie met Joseph J. Brock who was stationed at Pease Air Force Base and on Sept. 10, 1958 the two were married.
Joe’s 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force took the family on many adventures. The Brock family lived in Portsmouth, Winchester and Keene, Kittery, Maine, and Aguadillo Pueblo, Puerto Rico. Following his military retirement, Joe was employed by MPB Corp in Keene for 17 years. In the late 1980s, the couple began to spend winter months in Florida, making the decision to call Homosassa, Fla., home for the remainder of their time together. It was within 10 miles of their home, at Hospice House of Citrus County in Florida, that Joe completed his courageous battle with Alzheimer’s on Sept. 27, 2011. Jackie proceeded peacefully April 17, 2022, also at Hospice House, following her valiant nine-year battle with cancer.
Joe and Jackie are survived by their children: William G Malcolm (South Dakota), Nanette (Arkansas), and Cindy White (David) and Jonathan, both residing in New Hampshire; their grandchildren: Trudy, Brandon, William Jr., Stephanie, Nicole and Amanda (New Hampshire), Randy (Maine), Diane (New Hampshire), Hannah (Florida), Carrie and Crystal (New Hampshire) and Jon (New Hampshire). Their grandson, Justin, preceded Mrs. Brock in death. The Brock’s legacy also includes several great-grandchildren.
To honor their 64-year union, their cremains will be interred together Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey. This graveside service will be casual and open to anyone wishing to attend.
It is with the deepest appreciation that we, the family, honor Hannah Souliá for her unwavering care, patience and dedication to our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother over the past 10 years. Your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and you have honored our family well.
