Jacqueline Mae McLellan

Jacqueline Mae (Blair) McLellan, loyal wife, devoted mother and doting grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Delray Beach, Fla., on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the age of 88. Her husband of 73 years was compassionately by her side.
“Jackie,” as she was lovingly known, was born in Swanzey on July 18, 1934, as the fourth of eight children to Ivan and Vernita Blair. She found the love of her life, Hugh Milford McLellan, at an early age and they wed on Feb. 12, 1950.
They were blessed with six children: Tina Webber, Linda Enlow (Ken), Vicki Knehr (Bill), Connie McLellan, Kip McLellan (Beth) and Troy McLellan.
She was the consummate homemaker, raising her children and ensuring they had all the love and opportunity needed to be successful and happy in life. As a young mother, she also had the blessing to help raise her older grandchildren and greatly impact their lives. She did all that while unconditionally supporting her best friend and partner in life while he served his community as a police officer.
Wife, Mother and Grammy was there for her family every second of her precious life and set the example for generations. She never said “no” and was always there when anyone needed something. She had a wicked sense of humor and brought joy into every life she came in contact with. Her passion and most proud accomplishment is the legacy of love she bestowed on her family.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Hugh; all six children; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brothers, Frances (Gladys) Blair and Scott (Pam) Blair; and many friends and neighbors in the communities where she lived.
She was proceeded in death by her five siblings: Marjorie Costello, Richard Blair, Nancy Austin, Carole Bosworth and Sherilyn Koski.
No services are planned at the time of this notice. In lieu of flowers, expressions of love and kindness can be made by donating to the Keene Police Benevolent Association, 400 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.