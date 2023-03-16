Jacqueline D. Rockwood

Jacqueline D. “Jackie” (Fallon) Rockwood, also known as Jacqueline Denise Fallon, 95½ years old, of Orleans, Mass., passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, after living a long, full and amazing life.
Jackie was born in Jamacia Plain, Mass., a suburb of Boston, on July 15, 1927, to the late Marguerite (DesChamps) and George Fallon.
Jackie was formerly of New Hartford, N.Y., and was married to Robert B. (Bob) Rockwood, who predeceased her. Bob and Jackie met in a grocery store in New York City over the produce and were married on March 1, 1958. They enjoyed downhill skiing, and she skied until she was 90. They enjoyed camping, and spending summers on Cape Cod, Mass. They were known to freeze too many fresh vegetables and always had a cocktail hour.
Jackie attended Simmons College and Katherine Gibbs. At the age of 57 she graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University, fulfilling a lifelong dream of earning her bachelor’s degree in American history. True to who she was, a bright, capable and strong woman, she earned the Continuing Education Award at graduation for leadership, scholarship and community Involvement. She was incredibly proud of this achievement.
She volunteered more than 2,000 hours at Faxton Hospital in Utica, N.Y., before moving to Orleans, Mass. She was an active member of PEO for more than 40 years and had been involved in New York and New Hampshire chapters, as well as Chapter AQ of Orleans, Mass. She loved supporting and encouraging women of any age to achieve their goals. Jackie was active for many years in the U.S. Figure Skating Association (USFSA) and was a Low Judge in Figures and Freestyle. She enjoyed book club on Tuesdays, Mahjong on Wednesdays and Bible study at the Federated Church on Fridays. She would drive her younger friends to the Boston Symphony as well as to doctor’s appointments and church. She took long walks on Nauset Beach and Skaket Beach to breathe in the ocean air.
In her younger years she traveled the world, took a safari in Africa, and visited Egypt and Japan, among many other destinations.
Mother to Randall H. Rockwood of Suffolk, Va., and Denise Rockwood Mazzola of Keene, Jackie was an incredible mother, saying “no” when needed, giving unconditional love and support and she had a magical way of being there when they needed her. She was grandmother to Rory E. Rockwood, Laura M. Fornasiero (Mazzola), Rachel D. Arcila (Mazzola) and Olivia D. Mazzola; and step-grandmother to Aaron Mule, Abby Mule and Thomas Mule, and their families. Jackie had two great-grandchildren. She is survived by her younger sister, Mary Scheffler, of North Carolina, and was predeceased by her youngest sister, Marguerite DeMarco (Mimi), of Winchester, Mass. The Fallon sisters were a force to be reckoned with.
A celebration of life will be held in July at the Federated Church in Orleans, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, do something kind for someone, even if they didn’t ask. Donations can be made in her memory to either the W.B. Romeling Foundation at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, 2608 Genesee St., Utica NY 13502; or to Home Health Care, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
