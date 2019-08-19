Jacqueline C. LaChapelle
On Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, Jacqueline C. LaChapelle, “Jaqi,” a resident of Alstead, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Her journey began in New Britain, Conn., on July 14, 1995, where she was born to Ronald and MaryAnn (Revay) LaChapelle. She was a 2013 graduate of Fall Mountain High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. She worked as the practice manager for Keady Family Practice in Claremont.
Jaqi believed in living life to the fullest. Throughout her life she had many experiences. Many of them were while she was working for cruise lines, both as a server and as a performer. She loved to serve others.
She was a warm and spirited person who was compassionate, loving and outgoing. Jaqi believed that getting dressed up, whether for work or to go out was always one of the most important things that you do as a young woman. She was always up on the latest fashions and enjoyed getting, “all dolled up.”
Theater, music and dance were some of her favorite passions. She loved to help others learn new dance steps and to watch them learn and see the joy that it brought them. Contra dancing was one of her favorites.
She is survived by her father, Ronald LaChapelle and his wife, Karen; her mother, MaryAnn McLellan and her husband, Eric; her paternal grandmother, Claire Pennington; her brother, Daniel LaChapelle; step-sisters, Samantha Weick and her fiance, Austin, Alisha Russell and her husband, Brett, Kaitlyn McLellan and her fiance, Gilbert, and Karilyn McLellan; step-brothers, Ian McLellan and his wife, Cherish, and Seth McLellan; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Bob LaChapelle and her maternal grandparents, Edward and Frances Schwartz.
A celebration of Jaqi’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 from 3 to 9 p.m., at the family’s home, 112 Homestead Road, Alstead.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
