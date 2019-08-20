Jacqueline C. LaChapelle
Jacqueline C. “Jaqi” LaChapelle, a resident of Alstead, passed away, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Her journey began in New Britain, Conn., on July 14, 1995, where she was born to Ronald and MaryAnn (Revay) LaChapelle. In high school, Jaqi was a member of the National Honor Society; Interact, with whom she traveled to El Salvador two times to help build houses for the poor. She was on the Math Team; a member of the Drama Club; and Madrigals. She was a 2013 graduate of Fall Mountain High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. In college, Jaqi enjoyed being a singer in the a capella group, So Noted. Most recently, she worked as the practice manager for Keady Family Practice in Claremont.
Jaqi believed in living life to the fullest. She was always goal driven and believed that nothing could stop her when she was set on achieving anything. Theater, music and dance were her passions. She loved to sing from her earliest years, often planning performances with her friends and having mom, dad, and brother pull up a chair to enjoy the performances. We will always remember Jaqi for her fashion sense. In Jaqi’s mind, high heels were a necessity, the higher the better!
She is survived by her father, Ronald LaChapelle and his wife, Karen; her mother, MaryAnn McLellan and her husband, Erich; her paternal grandmother, Claire Pennington; her brother, Daniel LaChapelle; step-sisters, Samantha Weick and her fiance, Austin, Alisha Russell and her husband, Brett, Kaitlyn McLellan and her fiance, Gilbert, and Karilyn McLellan; step-brothers, Ian McLellan and his wife, Cherish, and Seth McLellan; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Bob LaChapelle; and her maternal grandparents, Edward and Frances Schwartz.
A celebration of Jaqi’s life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 9 p.m., at the family’s home, 112 Homestead Road, Alstead.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
