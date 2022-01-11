Jacqueline C. Isaak, age 77, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, after a long struggle with dementia.
She was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Manchester and graduated from Central High School. Jackie enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hiking and kayaking, and was an exuberant, energetic person. Jackie always showed interest in the lives of others. Music and laughter were a part of every gathering and she had many friends in her time living in Norfolk, Va., Marlborough, Mass., Westmoreland, West Fairlee, Vt., and most recently, Durham. She worked as a dental hygienist and later had a career as a Postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service and received several awards for her work there.
She is predeceased by her parents, Charlotte Coyne and John W. Coyne, of Auburn; her former husband, Nicholas Isaak Jr., of Keene; and her daughter, Nicole Isaak Moore, of Durham. She is survived by her partner, Roger K. Bailey, of Damariscotta, Maine; her siblings: John Coyne of Barrington; Patricia Peek of Sanbornton; and Jenny Magnuson of Barrington; her son, Nicholas Isaak III, of Durham. Her grandchildren, Garrett Moore, his wife, Allissa, Olivia Moore, Benjamin Isaak, Theodore Isaak and Sophia Isaak will miss the many happy gatherings and the magical spirit that she brought to every occasion.
Plans for her memorial will be made at a later time. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Jackie’s memory can be made to: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/) or the Appalachian Mountain Club (www.outdoors.org/donate/tribute-gifts/)
