Jacqueline B. Caron, 80, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Sunrise Senior Living of Upper St. Clair in Pennsylvania.
Jacqueline (Jackie) was born in Nashua on May 15, 1941, to Edgar and Yvette Bergeron. She was the eldest of six children and a graduate of Keene High School and Keene State College.
Jackie married her high school sweetheart, Roger Leo Caron, in 1961. She began her long career in teaching in 1962 as an English teacher. After starting her family, she was a preschool teacher, a substitute teacher and retired as a special education teacher. Jackie was actively involved as a volunteer, including for Girl Scouts, Welcome Wagon, garden clubs, the Newcomer’s Club and as an English tutor. She was always every group’s biggest cheerleader.
Jackie and Roger started their life together in Keene. They moved to Houston, Westford, Mass., Colleyville, Texas, and retired in Katy, Texas. Jackie moved to Sunrise of Upper St. Clair during the last year of her life to live closer to Nicole in Pennsylvania.
Jackie’s sister, Suzanne, shared the following memories: ”As the oldest of six children, Jackie took her position seriously as mother’s helper and often kept her siblings busy with impromptu storytelling complete with costumes and expressive and funny facial expressions. Jackie loved to laugh and to find the humorous moments in everyday life. She was full of life, love and cared deeply for her family. When I was a teen, Jackie was a young married woman, alone for months at a time, while her husband Roger served in the Navy. I would often spend time with her at their apartment in Keene and staying for dinner. Even when Jackie lived in Texas or Massachusetts, she always kept family connections, especially in later years after our father passed. Jackie would fly up from Texas during the summer and spend several weeks caring for mom and visiting with her siblings.”
Jackie loved to travel and was excited when she won a cruise from a grocery store. She traveled with Roger on his business trips to Monaco and Europe. She loved traveling to Greece and to France with her sister, Teri, who shared the following:
”Jackie was a wonderful traveler. Her warm smile and inviting posture created an immediate bond within our small group. She made traveling a joy. In Greece we women toasted ourselves on Mother’s Day at a family tavern on Crete, and in Provence we hailed and celebrated Jackie’s 70th birthday at a gourmet restaurant. Jackie’s photos of those trips are a testament to her artistic and creative spirit. She will always be in my heart.”
Jackie loved puns and funny sayings to make people smile. One of her favorites was, ”I’ve told you 52 thousand times not to exaggerate!” Jackie also loved holidays and birthdays. Even though three of her children were born within four days of each other, she made sure each had his or her own birthday party and their own cakes. She also hosted pool parties, kids’ Halloween parties, family Thanksgivings and she especially loved to host a party on Christmas Eve.
Jackie loved to read and attend book discussion groups. She enjoyed gardening, Scrabble, Sudoku and word puzzles. She also enjoyed bowling, playing Bridge, visiting garage sales (she called it antiquing), oil painting, collecting rocks and geodes, as well as antique cooking tools and depression glass. She always loved listening to music — especially old rock and roll, and any kind of country music, and going dancing with her husband, Roger, whom she nicknamed, “Bunza.”
Some of Jackie’s favorite memories included when her father taught her to drive in the cemetery of St. Bernard’s Church, vacationing at Rye Beach, and one of her high school teachers telling her class in his heavily accented English, ”It Is Very Cold Here in the Winter.”
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Leo Caron, who passed Oct. 3, 2019; her parents, Yvette and Edgar Bergeron; her brother, Paul Bergeron; and her sister, Diane Young. She is survived by her sisters: Teri (and Dave) Upton; Suzanne (and Peter) Whittemore; and her brother, David (and Kim) Bergeron; and Diane’s husband, Wayne Young. She is also survived by her daughters: Nicole (and Marc) Harding; Michelle (and John) King; Danielle (and Dan) Marquardt; and Eric Caron; along with eight grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews.
A burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Keene, will be held outdoors Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are then invited to attend a celebration of the life of Jacqueline and Roger Caron at Stonewall Farm in Keene from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Please RSVP for the celebration to hardings4pitt@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, please consider a donation in her name to either your local library or to an organization that supports the education of children.
