Jacob K. Wright
Jacob K. Wright, 23, a resident of Spofford, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
He was born Dec. 2, 1995, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, the son of Dean and Abigail (Fisher) Wright. He was a 2014 graduate of Keene High School was an employee of United Natural Food Inc.
Jacob loved to be in the outdoors; riding ATVs, hunting, fishing and simply being surrounded by nature brought him great joy. He especially enjoyed ice fishing and was always content to spend hours in his “bob-house.” He was also an avid animal lover, especially his dog, Rosco.
He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the teams of New England, especially the Patriots. When the game was on he was passionate about supporting his team.
Family was something that Jacob was also passionate about and he loved spending time with those that he cared about, especially his grandparents and his nephew, Hayden. He took the role of “Uncle” to heart and was always ready to spend time teaching him about the outdoors and the values of being a gentleman and outdoors-man.
Jacob was also a skilled mechanic and would spend hours working on his vehicles and took great pride in the work that he did. He was never afraid to try something new and took on new challenges in stride.
He is survived by his father, Dean Wright and his companion, Chris; his Mother, Abigail Wright and her companion, Jay; his paternal grandparents, George and Elizabeth Wright; his maternal grandparents, Sumner and Mary Jo Fisher; his sisters, Erika and Holly Wright; his nephew, Hayden; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. He also leaves a multitude of friends, which he loved.
A celebration of Jacob’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 or to the Samaritans, Inc. 25 Roxbury St., Office 13, Keene, NH 03431.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.