Jacob J. DeSalvo

Jacob J. “Jack” DeSalvo, of Park Avenue, a resident of Keene since 1975, died peacefully Monday evening, May 17, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon following a period of declining health. He was 88 years old.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 1932, the son of Francis and Frances (Montagino) DeSalvo. Jack was raised and educated in Brooklyn, graduating from the Samuel J. Tilden High School with the class of 1948. Following high school, he went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force stationed in San Antonio, Texas.
While residing in Merrick, Long Island, N.Y., he worked in the flight cargo department at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens and later established his own commercial maintenance business on Long Island before moving to Keene.
After settling in Keene, he went to work as a service technician for Fairfield Motors GM, from where he retired following more than 30 years of faithful service with the dealership. He thoroughly enjoyed working at Fairfield’s and the relationships he built with the staff and many customers. With his wife, Jack went on to establish Covered Bridge Car Wash located on Key Road in Keene, which the couple successfully operated for several years.
Active fraternally, he was a member of Lodge No. 478, Loyal Order of Moose in Keene and B.P.O. Elks, Greenfield, Mass., Lodge No. 1296.
Jack loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, puttering around his home and gardening. He was a lifelong avid N.Y. Yankees fan.
A devout Catholic, he was a communicant of Saint Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro.
On Oct. 24, 1954, at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was married to Emily M. Pitagno, who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 67 years, he leaves: one son, Jack DeSalvo, and his wife, Eva, of Gainesville, Fla.; one daughter, Francine (Clark) DeSalvo, of Milford; two brothers: Frank DeSalvo of Bluepoint, Long Island, N.Y.; and Joseph DeSalvo of Kingman, Ariz.; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by one brother, Peter DeSalvo.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church on Walnut Street in Brattleboro. Friends are invited to call at the church from 1 p.m. until the start of the Mass.
Committal Rites and burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery off of South Main Street in Brattleboro. A reception at the Chesterfield Inn, 20 Cross Road, West Chesterfield, will immediately follow the committal service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to Saint Michael’s School, 46 Walnut St., Brattleboro VT 05301, in care of Elaine Beam, principal.
To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
