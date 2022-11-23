Jackson Gerald Gemmell

On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Jackson Gerald “Gerry” Gemmell passed away after a sudden illness at the age of 77.
Gerry was born in Noranda, Quebec, Canada to Jackson and Lorna Gemmell and immigrated to Keene in 1951 with his family. Gerry attended Georgia Military Academy and graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in special education. He was a steadfast Georgia Bulldogs fan until the end.
Gerry moved to Hartford, Conn., and started his teaching career in Hartford. He married Charlotte Hamilton, also a teacher in the Hartford school system. Over the years he worked with hundreds of special education students at Conard High School.
Gerry and Charlotte opened their home to many students and developed many lifelong friendships. They were married for 41 years.
Gerry joined the old Southern Connecticut hockey league in South Windsor, Conn., where he led his teams to several championships with his top line mates, Roger Thomas and Tom Buehler. They are all together now.
Gerry took the next step as coach of the Wethersfield (Conn.) High Eagles hockey team from 1979 to 1984. Gerry also joined Team Buzzard as a player and captain for 45 years, and he also played with the Connecticut Reruns. Gerry continued coaching with Hall High School, where he developed many young players.
Gerry became an adept golfer and was appointed coach of the new girls’ high school program in West Hartford, Conn. His golfing buddies will be lost without Gerry.
Gerry was known for his quick wit and storytelling at family gatherings. He was a kind and gentle man and easily made friends with a wide range of people. Gerry loved gardening, spending hours planting and maintaining his beautiful gardens. His yard was acknowledged by the Knox Foundation.
Gerry is survived by Alex and his wife, Sandra; Robert and his wife, Phoebe Hoyt; and his sister-in law, Margret Ceraldi; two nieces, Amy and Marie; and three nephews, Jason, Michael and Jackson.
Charlotte predeceased Gerry two years ago.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 Main St., Wethersfield, Conn.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hartford Promise, 750 Main St., Suite 1108-1, Hartford CT 06103.