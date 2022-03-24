Isobel Sportello

Isobel (Wirshup) Sportello, 96, of Keene, and formerly Chandler, Ariz., and Yonkers, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the comfort of her home after a brief period of declining health.
She was born on June 10, 1925, to the late Esther (Stern) and Benjamin Israel in Brooklyn, N.Y. Before marrying, Isobel was a professional singer, enjoying singing for the USO. On March 5, 1948, Isobel exchanged vows with Joseph Sportello Sr. in a simple service. They were married for 55 years until the passing of Mr. Sportello on Oct. 27, 2003.
Isobel was a stay-at-home mom until starting to work for Kevin Malloney, Attorney, in White Plains, N.Y. as a legal secretary, where she worked for many years before relocating in Arizona.
Isobel had many interests. She loved to sing, especially in church choirs, and enjoyed reading motivational and inspirational books. She also felt the need to give back and volunteered at the Indian Reservations while living in Arizona. She belonged to the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary in Yonkers, N.Y. When she moved to New Hampshire, she joined the Keene Senior Center and was a greeter at St. Bernard’s Church. She also read to children at Franklin School for a few years. But her passion in life was reading the Wall Street Journal and following the stock market.
Mrs. Sportello is survived by her sons: Joseph Sportello Jr. of LaGrange, N.Y.; and Lawrence P. Sportello and his wife, Kathleen, of Swanzey; and her daughter-in-law, Annmarie Sportello, of Putnam Valley, N.Y.; her grandchildren: Colleen and her husband, Kevin; Catherine and her husband, Frank; Audra and her husband, David; Ester; and Peter Jr. and his wife, Melissa; her great-grandchildren: Paul, Owen, Aveline, Alexis, Steven and Noah; along with extended family and friends.
She is now rejoined with her husband; her son, Peter; her daughter-in-law, Louise; her parents; and her sister, Florence.
Services will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Church, 173 Main St., Keene. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made to the Monadnock Family Services, 64 Main St., Keene NH 03431. Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
