Isabelle J. Mann, 85, of North Shore Road in Spofford, died peacefully on Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon.
Services will take place in the springtime and an obituary will be published at a future date.
Atamaniuk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
