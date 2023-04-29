Isabelle J. Mann, of Spofford Lake, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon.
Mrs. Mann was born in Keene on Dec. 13, 1937, the daughter of Arvid (known as Pat) and Eleanor (Schlichting) Pearson. She was raised in the village of Spofford, where she often enjoyed riding her horses with her mother and swimming as often as possible each summer in Spofford Lake. She attended grade school in Spofford and graduated from Keene High School in 1955.
Isabelle worked in Keene as a filing assistant during her high school summers for the Peerless Insurance Company. After graduating, she worked as a secretary for the International Narrow Fabric Company in Keene until she married, when she became a devoted wife and mother.
Isabelle met the love of her life while sitting on the beach at Spofford Lake during the summer of 1957. On Oct. 4, 1958, she married Kimball E. Mann of Brattleboro, where they resided for the next 37 years. During this time Isabelle was a homemaker and she raised three children and volunteered to help with public events and clubs such as the Hospital Auxiliary, the Woman’s Evening Club, the PTA and many bake sales and fundraisers. Throughout the years she also worked part-time in the family business at J.E. Mann’s Department Store.
In 1995, Kim and Isabelle moved to North Shore Road in Spofford where they soon retired to enjoy life on the lake. They enjoyed traveling and visiting many locations, including the Caribbean, Alaska, the entire Eastern Coast, as well as Germany. During their later years they enjoyed celebrating many family gatherings and occasions at Spofford Lake, including their 50th wedding anniversary. Isabelle also enjoyed the wildlife around the lake which was daily entertainment for her, especially the birds at her birdfeeder each day.
Isabelle was predeceased by her husband, Kim, on April 16, 2014. And her only sister, Eleanor “Tecia” Volz, of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away on March 25, 2023.
Survivors include her daughters: Susan Mernick of Shelburne, Vt.; and Patti Shappy and her husband, Bill, of South Burlington, Vt; her son, Andrew Mann, of Clarendon Springs, Vt.; four grandchildren: Garrett Mernick, Brenden Mernick, Jennifer Swanson and Sarah McLeod; four great-grandchildren, Cole, Stella, Leo and Remi; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be conducted Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Friedsam Cemetery in Chesterfield, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Isabelle’s name to the Spofford Fire Department, where her father served as Fire Chief for many decades, P.O. Box 136, Spofford NH 03462; or to The Spofford Lake Association, P.O. Box 177, Spofford NH 03462.
