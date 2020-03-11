Isabell L. Gonsalves
On Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, Isabell L. (Smith) Gonsalves, 69, of Keene, passed away at her home.
She was born Oct. 23, 1950, in Keene, the daughter of Richard and Isabell (Magoon) Smith.
Isabell’s faith and her relationship with the Lord were very important to her. She was a member of Keene Assembly of God Church.
She was a devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family and had a wonderful sense of humor; she loved to make others laugh. Animals also held a special place in her heart and she often shared her home with four-legged companions. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and working in her flower gardens.
She is survived by her son, Vincent Gonsalves; her sisters, Carolyn Brunich and her husband, Richard, and Ellen Needham and her husband, Robert; her brothers, Charles Smith and his wife, Sharon, and Frank Smith; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by her husband, Antonio Gonsalves, and her sister, Mildred Smith O’Brien.
A celebration of Isabell’s life will be held at Keene Assembly of God, 121 Park Ave., Keene on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. There will be no public calling hours.
For those who wish to remember Isabell through a memorial contribution, donations may be made to Keene Assembly of God, 121 Park Ave., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.