Isabel M. Venn
Isabel M. (Wilson) Venn, 99, formerly of 4 North Main St., Troy, died peacefully at Applewood Rehabilitation Center, July 2, 2019, in her sleep.
She was born in Gilsum on Dec. 13, 1919, daughter of the late Agnes and Walter Wilson and lived in the Keene area for many years and resided in Troy for the past 40 or more years.
On Sept. 10, 1971, she married Reginald Venn, who predeceased her in 2008.
Isabel is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Young of Spring Hill, Fla., and Nancy Mallette of Troy; a step-son, Clarence E. Spoon Jr.; three granddaughters, Alexandra Pappas and Katherine Chard, both of Florida, and Angelina Campbell of San Diego, Calif.; a grandson, Christoper Chard of Florida; two nieces, Frances Porter of Florida and Elaine Stearns of New Hampshire; and one son-in-law, Leo Mallette of Troy; also, one nephew, William Nash of West Virginia; and two great-granddaughters, Ariana Ramirez of Florida and Diane Campbell of San Diego, Calif.
Mrs. Venn was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Suazo, who died in 1987, and by her brother, Leon Wilson.
Family and friends are invited to a service on Thursday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene, N.H. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway (Route 32), Swanzey, N.H.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is handling arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
