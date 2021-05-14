Funeral services for Iris (Ellis) Nye, who passed away March 5, 2021, will be held Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., with graveside services at Tyler Cemetery, on the south side of Pond Road, in Vernon, Vt. An outdoor reception will follow at 617 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey.
