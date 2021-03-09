Iris Evelyn Nye, 84, of Main Street, Putney, Vt., died Tuesday morning, March 5, 2021, in the comfort of the home of her son, Todd, surrounded by her four sons, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Mrs. Nye was born in Vernon, Vt., on Feb. 15, 1937, the daughter of Carl and Evelyn (Stanclift) Derrig. She was raised and educated in Putney, Vt., graduating from Brattleboro Union High School with the class of 1955.
She had been employed as a sales associate at the Basket Barn in Bedford, from where she retired after working at the shop for 15 faithful years. Previously she worked at Santa’s Land in Putney, Vt., as a tree decorator.
Iris was artistically talented and enjoyed writing poetry, songs and painting with watercolors. She also loved music and singing. She was a devoted homemaker whose life centered around her family.
She was first married to Francis Ellis in Putney, Vt., on Oct. 1, 1955. She later married Winston C. Nye in Manchester on March 21, 1987. Mr. Nye died on March 13, 1995, and Mr. Ellis passed on Sept. 13, 2003.
Survivors include her four sons: Torrey Ellis (Sheila) of Milo, Maine; Todd Ellis (Irene) of Swanzey; Turk Ellis and his partner, Deb Bailey, of Brattleboro; and Timothy Ellis (Wendy) of Fontana, Calif.; an “adopted son,” David Washburn (Rennie) of West Chesterfield; seven step-children, 17 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by one sister, Elizabeth “Tudie” Underwood, and two brothers, Gordon and Ellis Derrig.
Graveside committal services in Tyler Cemetery in Vernon, Vt., will be conducted later in the springtime at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Nye’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959.
