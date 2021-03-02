Irene T. (LaBarre) Metivier, 90, of Surry died peacefully March 1, 2021.
She was born Jan. 24, 1931, daughter of Ernest and Melinda (Jolly) LaBarre. Irene was the Reed Free librarian in Surry for 18 years. She loved knitting and reading, watching birds at her feeder, and her family.
She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Neil J. Metivier, of Surry; a daughter, Julie Ann Metivier; and twelve siblings. Survivors include three children and their families: David N. Metivier and his wife, Pauline (Pearson) Metivier, of Westminster, Mass.; Dennis A. Metivier and his dog, Petey, of Poway, Calif.; and Maryann (Metivier) (Mattson) Mullett and her husband, Dana, of Fitzwilliam; her sister, Geraldine Newell, of Keene; four grandchildren: Jamie (Metivier) Shattuck of Townsend, Mass.; Michael Metivier and his wife, Britt, of Windsor, Vt.; Abigail Mattson and her fiancé, Trevor King, of Peterborough; and Caleb Mattson of Dublin; and four great-grandchildren: Sadie Metivier, Willa Metivier, Baxter King and Opal King.
There will be no services. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire of Manchester is in charge of arrangements.
