Irene R. Beliveau, 97, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Langdon Place of Keene. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Service with sparkle: Keene's Courtney Elliott brings cheer to the checkout line
- Jaffrey woman sentenced for falsifying evidence in Keene man's slaying
- Woman seriously injured in Rindge crash Thursday
- Police: Keene man set fire inside Swanzey cruiser after arrest
- Patrick Ryan Hall
- Brattleboro police seek information on bank robbery
- Vermont authorities investigating suspicious fires in Putney
- Federal judge throws out area residents’ mask lawsuit
- Keene man indicted on sexual assault charge
- Driver uninjured in tractor trailer crash in Sullivan Thursday night
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.