Irene R. Beliveau

Irene Rose Beliveau, 97, passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2021, at Langdon Place of Keene.
She was born Jan. 18, 1924, in Lawrence, Mass., to Pamphile and Rose (Valcourt) Beaudoin. She graduated from Craftsbury Vermont Academy in 1942.
Her first job was at Jones and Lamson Machine in Springfield, Vt., where she met her future husband, Francis. They married in 1946 and moved to Keene, where she began working for Markem Corporation and then became a dental assistant to Dr. James Henderson, a job she truly enjoyed.
Irene was a very sweet and independent lady. She will be remembered for her impeccable neatness and organizational skills. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, baking and needlepoint. She was an excellent seamstress. She remained blessed with a remarkable memory and a long life.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Bruce and Elizabeth Beliveau; her two grandchildren: Melissa Pallmerine and her husband, Michael; and Brett Beliveau and his significant other, Stacey Howard; her five great grandchildren: Jordyn and Chase Pallmerine, and Blake, Colby and Drew Beliveau, whom she greatly loved and adored; two sisters: Lucille Boutin; and Lorraine Snydal and her husband, Rodney; her sister-in-law, Ellen Beaudoin; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Francis; her brothers: Adrien Beaudoin and Albert Beaudoin; her brother-in-law, Arthur Boutin; and her sister-in-law, Rita Ames.
Irene’s family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of Langdon Place for their professionalism and loving care given to Irene the past three years. Also, to the Compassus nurses for their support and love the past few months.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. A celebration of her life reception will follow the graveside service. All are welcome to attend the graveside service and reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Langdon Place of Keene, Activity Fund, 136A Arch St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
