Irene M. Hunt

Irene M. (Lachapelle) Hunt, 82, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Goffstown, died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health.
Irene was born the daughter of the late Dora Proux and Leo Lachapelle on Sept. 29, 1938, in Claremont. She was educated in Goffstown, where she attended local schools.
Irene was formerly married to Frank Paquette, Otis Chevier and Jasper Hunt.
She was employed by the Keene Housing Authority for several years, where she would prepare meals for the Meals on Wheels program. She also worked at Peerless Insurance Co. in Keene in a similar role and Westwood Health Care in Keene in the laundry department.
Irene had many passions in life. She enjoyed her animals, especially, her dogs, Daisy and Sadie. Time was spent going for country rides, exploring the region. She was also civically minded. She did volunteer work at the local nursing homes. Mostly, she loved her family and, in time, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hunt is survived by her children: Bruce Paquette and his wife, Becky, of Manchester; LeeAnn Matson of Troy; Mark Paquette and his wife, Donna, of Sullivan; Dale Paquette and his wife, Joy, of Sullivan; Tina Paquette of Jaffrey; Kelly Wells and her husband, Adam, of Euclid, Ohio; and Joseph Cheverier and his wife, Sarah, of Naugatuck, Conn. In addition, she leaves 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Irene is pre-deceased by her brothers: Leo Lachapelle, Clarence Lachapelle and Donald Lachapelle; and a sister, Elaine Burt.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a celebration of life service will occur on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., all in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private. In keeping with the COVID-19 regulations, the use of face masks and social distancing will be required in the funeral chapel. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Irene M. Lachapelle to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
