Irene M. (Lachapelle) Hunt, 81, of Swanzey, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020. She passed peacefully with the love of family near at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Friends finish Keene man's hiking quest after his killing last month
- Monadnock school board OKs plan to consolidate Swanzey elementary schools
- Keene High's new principal takes the reins at a challenging time
- Police: Jaffrey woman said husband killed Amerault after ordering her to do so
- Peterborough deputy clerk resigns, plans to sue
- Mass. man faces sexual assault charges in Keene incident
- Keene marks its first official Indigenous Peoples Day today
- Proposed party-host ordinance moves on to Keene City Council
- Dorothy Elizabeth Farrar Howard
- Superior Court decides sentences in several assault cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.