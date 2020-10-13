Irene M. (Lachapelle) Hunt, 81, of Swanzey, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020. She passed peacefully with the love of family near at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).