Irene K. Madden
Irene K. (Kennedy) Madden, 82, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Enfield, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Keene Center Genesis in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of her family near after a brief period of declining health.
Irene was born the daughter of the late Lucy (Henry) and Robert Kennedy on Feb. 27, 1937, in Swanzey. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School, class of 1955.
On June 23, 1956, she married Milan Madden in Keene. Sadly, Milan passed on Feb. 18, 2005, after 49 years of marriage.
She worked as a baker and cafeteria assistant for the Mount Caesar School in Swanzey for 10 years until her retirement in 1990. Afterward, she was a nanny and day care provider locally for many years. One of her great joys was being able to nanny several sets of twins.
Irene enjoyed working in her flower gardens, crossword puzzles, baking and was an avid reader. Irene also loved a competitive game of cribbage. She was always happy to be around children and babies and was the ultimate babysitter, whether for family or friends. She was very giving and caring, and always put others before herself. Her time also was spent giving of her skills to work at the First Congregational Church in Swanzey, assisting with church suppers. Irene was a classy, strong, independent lady. She was a role model to many.
Mrs. Madden is survived by her children, David S. Madden and his wife, Donna, of Fitchburg, Mass., and Jason E. Madden and his wife, Dianna, of Westmoreland; two daughters in-law, Laura Madden of Walpole and Kelly M. Madden of Troy; her siblings, Dorothy Ingram of Swanzey, Marion Bedard and her husband, Armand, of Swanzey, Bob Kennedy of Winchester and Patricia Barker of Cape Cod, Mass. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Brandon Madden, Ryan Madden, Krista Sheehan, Brody Madden, Hayley Madden, Kurtis Madden and Heather Madden. In addition, Irene will be missed by her six great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her sons, Glenn A. Madden (Sept. 26, 2017) and James T. Madden (Nov. 5, 2016); and brothers, George, William and Joseph Kennedy.
A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 11 a.m., all in the First Congregational Church of Swanzey, Old Homestead Highway (Route 32 South), Swanzey. Burial will occur in the family lot after services at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey, Old Homestead Highway (Route 32 South).
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Irene K. Madden to: First Congregational Church of Swanzey or to: Swanzey Public Library, C/O Swanzey Town Hall, 620 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey, NH 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.