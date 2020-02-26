Irene H. Gordon
Irene H. (Fontaine) Gordon, 96, of Andover, Vt., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
She was born March 1, 1923, in Andover, Vt., to Edward and Ruth (Giles) Fontaine. She married Lewis Gordon Sr. on Feb. 19, 1942.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis; her son, Edward Gordon; her granddaughter, Cheryl Winslow; and by three sisters: Isabelle, Louise and Julia.
Irene is survived by two daughters: Joanne Hagland and her husband, Ross, of Swanzey; and Sandra Riley and her husband, Dennis, of Inverness, Fla.; three sons: Lewis “Bub” Gordon Jr. and Patrick Gordon and his wife, Hallie, all of Chester, Vt., and Michael Gordon and his wife, Tina, of Inverness, Fla.; two brothers, Chuck Fontaine and Edward Fontaine, and a sister, Priscilla Parrington, all of Swanzey; two sisters-in-law, Janice Gordon of Andover, Vt., and Barbara Gordon of Londonderry, Vt.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.