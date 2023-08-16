Irene Gertrude Neal

Born to Walter and Maude (Hood) Simino in Swanzey on May 21, 1920, Rene was raised in Alstead on horse farms with her older brother and sister. As a farm girl, Rene had a bit of a scamp in her — she could drop from a ledge onto the back of her horse and would chuckle reminiscently every time she shared the story about her doing so!
Following her graduation from Bellows Falls High School, Rene attended secretarial school in Brattleboro. In 1940, she married the love of her life, Harry Neal, whose life as a career U.S. Navy pilot took her from Alstead to many other parts of the country, including Memphis, Tenn., Pensacola, Fla., Quonset, R.I. and Alexandria, Va.
As a city girl, Rene drove a Camaro convertible and hosted parties of a sophisticated ilk — the kind with martini glasses and brandy snifters, hors d’oeuvres, and fine ashtrays that were not really intended for cigarette ashes.
When her husband retired from the service, she returned to Alstead, where she and Harry raised their son, Randy. Her stately home in the center of town was one of the first in Alstead to get cable TV. Cobalt blue was her favorite color. She also loved her Schnauzers, assorted chocolates and ice cream, and kept a pristine home. She served as Secretary at the Third Congregational Church in Alstead for several years.
When her son and his family moved north, Rene and Harry relocated to Barre, Vt., so they could savor the nearly daily after-school visits with her granddaughters. In 2019, Rene moved from Barre into assisted living in Keene to be closer to her old friends and caregiving family. Even at 102 1/2 years of age, Rene easily engaged guests and staff in casual conversation, offered chocolates, talked about the book or newspaper she was reading, and asked about family members by name, just as she had as a hostess in her younger days.
In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her husband, Harry Neal; her brother, Alton Simino; her sister, Lilla Pitcher; and a niece to whom she was very close, Joanne Pitcher Stevens.
She leaves her son, Randy Neal, and his wife, Sarah O’Brien, of Plainfield, Vt.; her granddaughters, Willa Neal of New York City, and Clare Neal of Plainfield, Vt.; her grand-niece and caregiver, Suzanne Stevens, of Keene; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Rene will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Third Congregational Church on River Street in Alstead.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Irene’s memory to the Third Congregational Church, 14 River St., Alstead NH 03602; or to a Humane Society of your choosing.