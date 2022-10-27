Irene G. Jobert

Irene G. “Ruth” Jobert died on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 89 in Boulder, Colo., surrounded by love and family.
She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Ruth was born and raised in Manchester, Conn. While attending high school in Manchester, she met the love of her life, A. Philip R. Jobert. Their marriage spanned 52 years, three continents, four languages and two children.
When Phil joined the U.S. Army, Ruth used her grace, intelligence and social skills to support him in his roles as a military officer and diplomat. She attended military and diplomatic functions, managed households and hosted receptions for dignitaries, all while helping her family adapt to living in new places. She attended the Foreign Service Institute (charm school) and the Army Language School to better assimilate into their overseas assignments in Mexico, Uruguay, Panama, Germany and Portugal.
They retired to Surry in 1986 after 34 years in the Army. Ruth loved her house in the woods, collecting meaningful objects from all over the world to create a colorful and inviting home that told the story of their richly layered international life.
After her beloved husband died in 2004, Ruth proudly held down their homestead until 2020, when she moved to Boulder, Colo., to be close to family.
Ruth was an excellent golfer and skier. She was one of the first women sworn into the National Ski Patrol while stationed at Ft. Richardson, Alaska. She enjoyed women’s club championships and a hole-in-one at her beloved Bretwood Golf Course in Keene. The magic of Christmas amplified her generous heart — gift giving was her love language.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Phil; and her son, A. Philip R. Jobert Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Jobert, of Boulder, Colo.; her four grandchildren: Sara Van Duzer of Knoxville, Tenn., Ryan Van Duzer of Boulder, Colo., Logan Van Duzer (Hailey) of Silverthorn, Colo., and Ethan Van Duzer (Melissa) of Littleton, Colo.; and seven great-grandchildren.
Ruth will be buried at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C.