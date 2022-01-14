Irene C. Miller

Irene C. (Paquette) Miller, 94, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Langdon Place in Keene.
She was born to Neree and Amanda Paquette on Oct. 16, 1927, in West Swanzey, where she lived most of her life until she moved to American House in Keene several years ago. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Charles Miller, and they raised their family in West Swanzey. She worked in the Homestead Woolen Mill until her retirement. They were blessed with 56 years together before his death in 2004.
Irene and Charlie spent many wonderful years at their lakeside cottage in Springfield (N.H.) with their children, grandchildren and with close friends and family. So many cherished memories were made there, including boating, waterskiing, clambakes and snowmobiling. She loved playing cards as well as making puzzles. Time spent with family brought her the greatest joy.
Irene is survived by her three daughters: Janice (Normand) Arel of Ellington, Conn.; Bonnie (David) Abrams of Swanzey; and Nancy Miller Nelson of West Swanzey; her grandchildren: Alan Arel, Gerald (Nicole) Arel, James (Becky) Abrams, Ronda (Jason) Peate, Amanda (Andrew) Weglinski and Garrett (Liz) Nelson; and her great-grandchildren: Andrew, Alyssa, Albert, Aidden and Andrea Arel; Grace and Micah Abrams; Elizabeth and Matthew Peate; and Mckenna and Brennan Nelson. She also leaves a half-brother, Francis Paquette, of Keene; a sister-in-law, Jean Paquette, of Keene; a brother-in-law, Robert Miller of Wilmot; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Irene was predeceased by her brothers: Laurence B. Paquette and his wife, Hazel; Gracien “Archie” Paquette and his wife, Laurette; Roland “Chebe” Paquette and his first wife, Blanche; and William “Red” Paquette and his wife, Mary; her sisters-in-law: Ute Miller; and Marilyn Heath and her husband, Hollis; a stepmother, Laura Paquette; and a half-sister, Gloria Paquette.
At Irene’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
