Irene A. Harris
The last chapter of the book was complete with the passing of Irene A. Harris, 102, of Keene, on June 13, 2019, at her home in Keene.
Her parents, Arthur Melville and Edith (Aurner) Simmons, welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 1, 1916, in Kingston, Ill.
Her thirst for knowledge found Irene completing two master’s degrees, one from Columbia University. Her first degree focused on home economics, her second on her life’s passion, that of teaching and reading. It was while attending Columbia University that she met a young man, Raymond Parks Harris, who stole her heart away. The couple were married for 42 years until his passing in 1983.
Earning a living early on was certainly no stranger to Irene who began her teaching career at the age of 16. She took a hiatus from teaching to pursue her greatest passion, that of raising her family. Once they were established in life, Irene returned to teaching reading at the Yonkers, N.Y., Public School, from which she retired at age 83.
Irene resided in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., for 11 years, later moving to Thornwood, N.Y., where she resided until moving to Keene two years ago. She was very active within the communities that she resided in.
Irene enjoyed swimming and would swim daily; then, as she got older, she would swim weekly, swimming up until the age of 100.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her five sons, James A. Harris of Greenfield, Mass., David P. Harris and his wife, Cathy, of East Meredith, N.Y., Daniel O. Harris of Yonkers, N.Y., Thomas W. Harris and his wife, Patti, of Plymouth, Vt., Jonathan C. Harris and his wife, Tanya, of Pleasant Valley, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Cynthia Cole and her husband, Mike, Kristen Bryant, Julie Binder and her husband, Jeremy, Charles Harris, Christy Harris, Keith Harris and Sasha Harris; four great-grandchildren, Alexander Bryant, Ethan Bryant, Dylan Binder, Derek Binder; and many nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Burton Simmons and Phillip Simmons; and a sister, Elizabeth Bishop, predeceased her.
At Mrs. Harris requests, services will be private.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.